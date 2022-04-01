Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Announces Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0028 per share by the bank on Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.002673.

Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.91%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 46,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 33,199 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.