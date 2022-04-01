Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €5.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.49) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.95) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.18) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.19) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.29) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.63) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.86 ($4.24).
Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a one year high of €6.25 ($6.87).
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
See Also
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.