Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €5.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.49) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.95) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.18) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.19) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.29) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.63) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.86 ($4.24).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a one year high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

