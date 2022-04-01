Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Trading Up 3.7%

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 9,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 2,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.
About Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (BLMIF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.