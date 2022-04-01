Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Trading Up 3.7%

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 9,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 2,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

Get Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. alerts:

About Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.