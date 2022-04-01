Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,012,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 56,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

BAC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. 2,318,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,127,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.