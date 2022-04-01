Bank of America Downgrades Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $628.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

