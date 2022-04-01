Bank of America Downgrades Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.90.
Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $628.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
