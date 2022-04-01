Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,334,000 after purchasing an additional 363,203 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,941,000 after acquiring an additional 136,276 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,318,000 after acquiring an additional 514,992 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $666,860,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

Shares of BMO traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.77. 27,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.83.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.