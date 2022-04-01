Bank of The West Sells 3,950 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCL opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $80.61.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.02) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730 over the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

