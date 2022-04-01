Bank of The West Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.