Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKNIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankinter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.30.
Shares of BKNIY opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56.
About Bankinter (Get Rating)
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
