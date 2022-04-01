Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Baozun from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baozun from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.55.

BZUN stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,288. The company has a market cap of $657.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17. Baozun has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,369 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Baozun by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

