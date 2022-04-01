Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Baozun from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baozun from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.55.
BZUN stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,288. The company has a market cap of $657.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17. Baozun has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,369 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Baozun by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
