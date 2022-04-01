Barclays Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 9,100 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) has been assigned a GBX 9,100 ($119.20) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.50) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.34) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.17) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,005.45 ($91.77).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.74) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($105.06). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

