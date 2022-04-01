Barclays Cuts Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 155

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168.23 ($2.20).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 125.84 ($1.65) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -251.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

