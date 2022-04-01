Barclays Cuts Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 155

Vodafone Group (LON:VODGet Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168.23 ($2.20).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 125.84 ($1.65) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -251.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

