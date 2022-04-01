Barclays Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $565.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $495.00 to $565.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.43.

NYSE UNH opened at $509.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $485.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.31. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $360.55 and a 1 year high of $521.89. The company has a market cap of $479.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,478,185,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

