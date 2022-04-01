Barclays Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on S. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Shares of S stock opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.97. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $155,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 712,966 shares of company stock valued at $28,707,794.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares during the period. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

