Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.80

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 801781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. BCS lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a report on Friday, February 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.60.

Get Barclays alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Barclays by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,716,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,870,000 after purchasing an additional 181,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,771 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $57,276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 332,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.