Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,675 ($21.94) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,651.19 ($21.63) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($22.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,594.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,548.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

In other news, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.69) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($77,260.41). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.09), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($717,709.06). Insiders acquired a total of 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,542 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

