Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 810 ($10.61) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 710 ($9.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.96) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.69) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 784.50 ($10.28).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 522.40 ($6.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of £5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 578.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 651.93. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 504.60 ($6.61) and a one year high of GBX 799.40 ($10.47).

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 308 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,586.17).

About Barratt Developments (Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.