Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 3.71%.

BSET stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSET. StockNews.com began coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

