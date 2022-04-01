Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.71.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $77.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

