Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after buying an additional 174,178 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.48. 2,140,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,542. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21.

