Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.78. 182,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,928. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $138.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.34.

