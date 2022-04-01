BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBTVF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. BBTV has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

