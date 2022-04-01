Beacon Minerals Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:BCN)

Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Beacon Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration, development, and production activities in Western Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Jaurdi gold project located to the north west of Coolgardie. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Australia.

