Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.06. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97,685 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

