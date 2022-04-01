Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.
Shares of BECN stock opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.06. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97,685 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
