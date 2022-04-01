Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $276.00.

BDX traded down $7.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.73. 12,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,336. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.79.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after purchasing an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

