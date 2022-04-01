Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Shares Gap Down to $266.00

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $266.00, but opened at $260.55. Becton, Dickinson and shares last traded at $258.88, with a volume of 12,047 shares.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.31 and its 200 day moving average is $254.79. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

