Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ BLPH opened at $2.36 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.
BLPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.