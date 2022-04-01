Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $2.36 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

BLPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

