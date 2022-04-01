Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after buying an additional 129,753 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of McKesson by 73.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in McKesson by 24.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $307.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,645. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $310.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.06.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.