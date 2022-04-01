Bellwether Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 294.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.
NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.13. 982,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,059. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $130.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.79 and a 200 day moving average of $121.54.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
