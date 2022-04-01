Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $57,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 454,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46,979 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 95,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period.

DFAT traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.04. 475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

