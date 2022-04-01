Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Targa Resources stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,632. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -686.03 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $77.31.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.