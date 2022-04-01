Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,696,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,897,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,127,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,174,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,253,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 47,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. 225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.59. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

