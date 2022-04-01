Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.31) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 173.33 ($2.27).

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 149.60 ($1.96) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27. Primary Health Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.23).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

