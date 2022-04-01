Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Short Interest Update

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BACA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BACA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,122. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on target businesses that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

