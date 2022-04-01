BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.94. 22,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $356.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

