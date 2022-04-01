BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,272 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods stock remained flat at $$51.54 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

