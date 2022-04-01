BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.54. 34,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,671. The company has a market cap of $207.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $222.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.