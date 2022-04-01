BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $721,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cigna by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $346,946,000 after buying an additional 224,514 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cigna by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.93. 1,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,057. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

