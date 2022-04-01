BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,268 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 23.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 260,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,351 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of PPT stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,764. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.