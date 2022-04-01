BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 154 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth $677,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 18.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Hershey by 82.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 47.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $216.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.31. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $218.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock valued at $205,952,245. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.