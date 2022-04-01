BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,352,000 after acquiring an additional 187,806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,281,000 after buying an additional 215,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,428,000 after buying an additional 307,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,926,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $4.45 on Friday, reaching $260.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,412. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $263.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

