Berkshire Bank Invests $233,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Berkshire Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.42. 12,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.27 and a 200-day moving average of $352.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

