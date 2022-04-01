Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 8,248 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 58,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

