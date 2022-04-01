Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 18.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 15.4% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $191.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.13. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

