Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 443 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

NYSE:GPN opened at $136.84 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

