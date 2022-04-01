Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter.

FDL stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.84.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

