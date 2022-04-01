Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,772 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $60.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

