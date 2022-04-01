Bessemer Group Inc. Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 157.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,755 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,344 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after buying an additional 158,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,573,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $29.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. TowneBank has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.01.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

