Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $21,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $57.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

