Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 243,144 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 243,144 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $37,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after buying an additional 1,157,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $108.80 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $245.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day moving average is $132.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $294.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.47.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.